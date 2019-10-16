Houston leads series 2-1

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 3 98 7 17 2 0 4 6 13 30 .173 Altuve 2b 3 12 2 5 0 0 1 1 1 1 .417 Brantley lf-rf 3 13 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 .308 Tucker rf-ph 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Reddick lf-rf 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Maldonado c 1 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Correa ss 3 12 1 2 1 0 1 2 0 5 .167 Bregman 3b 3 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 2 .143 Gurriel 1b 3 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 .091 Springer cf-rf 3 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 5 .083 Marisnick cf-pr 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Díaz lf-ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Chirinos c 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Alvarez dh 3 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 .000

___

New York

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 3 109 10 24 2 0 5 10 11 30 .220 Stanton lf 1 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Torres 2b 3 12 2 5 1 0 2 6 2 2 .417 LeMahieu 1b 3 13 4 5 0 0 0 0 2 1 .385 Maybin lf 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Judge rf 3 13 1 4 0 0 1 2 1 4 .308 Urshela 3b 3 11 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 .182 Gardner cf-lf 3 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 .154 Gregorius ss 3 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Encarnación dh 3 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 .083 Sánchez c 3 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 .077 Hicks cf-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Cole 1 0 7 4 0 0 5 7 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Harris 2 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 James 2 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Osuna 2 0 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Rondón 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verlander 1 0 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 2.70 Greinke 1 0 6 7 3 3 0 6 0 1 0 1 0 4.50 Smith 2 0 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Abreu 1 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00 Pressly 2 0 0 2-3 5 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

New York

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Britton 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Cessa 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chapman 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green 2 0 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kahnle 2 0 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loaisiga 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabathia 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tanaka 1 0 6 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Paxton 1 0 2 1-3 4 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 Severino 1 0 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 4.15 Happ 1 0 0 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13.50 Ottavino 3 0 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 20.25

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 120 010 200 01 — 7 New York 000 302 212 00 — 10

E_Springer. LOB_Houston 43, N.Y. Yankees 35. 2B_Maldonado, Correa, Torres, Encarnación. HR_Altuve, Reddick, Correa, Springer, Stanton, Torres 2, Judge, Urshela. RBIs_Altuve, Reddick, Correa 2, Gurriel, Springer, Stanton, Torres 6, Judge 2, Urshela. SB_Altuve, Judge. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.

T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.

A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.