HOWARD 62, MD.-EASTERN SHORE 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MD.-EASTERN SHORE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cheeseman
|20
|5-16
|3-3
|3-6
|1
|4
|13
|Gyamfi
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Anderson
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|2
|Frost
|26
|6-10
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|2
|15
|Phillip
|26
|2-13
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|6
|Prevost
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Adams
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Urrutia
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bartley
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Voyles
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Guy
|5
|2-6
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-71
|5-6
|9-35
|9
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .338, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Frost 3-7, Phillip 2-9, Adams 1-2, Bartley 1-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Voyles 0-1, Anderson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Cheeseman 2, Adams, Anderson, Phillip, Urrutia, Voyles).
Steals: 2 (Anderson, Phillip).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richardson
|18
|1-1
|2-4
|1-9
|1
|2
|4
|Bristol
|40
|6-15
|8-8
|2-8
|2
|1
|20
|Garvey
|40
|5-12
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|14
|P.Jones
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|0
|Williams
|40
|4-11
|6-6
|0-6
|1
|3
|18
|Anosike
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Bethea
|16
|2-8
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|17-20
|5-36
|11
|9
|62
Percentages: FG .340, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Garvey 4-9, Williams 4-9, Bethea 1-5, Bristol 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Richardson 4, Anosike 3).
Turnovers: 12 (P.Jones 6, Williams 3, Bristol 2, Anosike).
Steals: 4 (Anosike, Bristol, Garvey, P.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|31
|29
|—
|60
|Howard
|35
|27
|—
|62
A_1,287 (2,700).
