HOFSTRA 87, PRINCETON 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buie
|40
|5-16
|2-2
|2-7
|7
|1
|13
|Pemberton
|39
|9-13
|7-8
|1-5
|2
|2
|27
|Coburn
|37
|5-8
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|3
|14
|Ray
|27
|4-9
|6-7
|1-1
|2
|3
|14
|Kante
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|6
|Trueheart
|18
|4-8
|2-4
|4-6
|0
|0
|11
|Hughes
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Schutte
|8
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Burgess
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|22-27
|13-35
|12
|19
|87
Percentages: FG .492, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pemberton 2-3, Coburn 1-3, Trueheart 1-4, Buie 1-5, Ray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hughes 2, Schutte 2, Trueheart 2, Pemberton).
Turnovers: 11 (Coburn 4, Buie 3, Pemberton 2, Ray, Schutte).
Steals: 8 (Pemberton 3, Buie 2, Ray, Schutte, Trueheart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Llewellyn
|37
|8-21
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|22
|Schwieger
|30
|7-13
|2-3
|4-5
|6
|3
|16
|Wright
|29
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|3
|Aririguzoh
|26
|2-6
|3-5
|2-6
|1
|2
|7
|Friberg
|26
|3-7
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Morales
|25
|2-6
|4-4
|1-2
|4
|4
|9
|Langborg
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Barnes
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Desrosiers
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Kellman
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Johns
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiszka
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|13-18
|9-30
|14
|22
|72
Percentages: FG .419, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Llewellyn 3-9, Desrosiers 1-2, Morales 1-2, Wright 1-2, Friberg 1-4, Langborg 0-1, Schwieger 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Schwieger 6, Aririguzoh 5, Llewellyn 2, Morales 2).
Steals: 6 (Morales 4, Friberg, Schwieger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hofstra
|39
|48
|—
|87
|Princeton
|33
|39
|—
|72
A_1,196 (6,854).
