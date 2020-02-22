https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/HOFSTRA-78-DELAWARE-62-15076906.php
HOFSTRA 78, DELAWARE 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kante
|31
|4-6
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|2
|11
|Buie
|39
|10-18
|4-4
|1-6
|9
|0
|27
|Coburn
|32
|3-9
|2-2
|1-8
|1
|4
|11
|Pemberton
|37
|6-16
|10-10
|4-9
|0
|2
|25
|Ray
|34
|1-11
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Trueheart
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Schutte
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|0
|Silverio
|4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Burgess
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|20-23
|12-36
|10
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .400, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Coburn 3-5, Buie 3-7, Pemberton 3-7, Ray 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kante 2, Ray, Schutte, Trueheart).
Turnovers: 9 (Pemberton 3, Buie 2, Kante 2, Ray, Schutte).
Steals: 7 (Buie 3, Coburn 2, Ray, Schutte).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cushing
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Goss
|19
|4-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Allen
|33
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|3
|Anderson
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|Darling
|38
|8-19
|6-6
|1-4
|4
|2
|25
|Mutts
|35
|7-12
|0-0
|2-13
|2
|2
|14
|McCoy
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|3
|Painter
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|0
|Asamoah
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|7-7
|9-29
|15
|21
|62
Percentages: FG .424, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Darling 3-12, McCoy 1-1, Allen 1-6, Long 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Cushing 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Goss, Painter).
Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Mutts 4, Darling 3, Painter 2, Allen).
Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, McCoy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hofstra
|32
|46
|—
|78
|Delaware
|31
|31
|—
|62
A_4,722 (5,000).
