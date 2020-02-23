Recommended Video:

THROUGH FEBRUARY 22

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 76 2.17
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 65 2.23
Pavel Francouz Colorado 26 1428 54 2.27
Jake Allen St. Louis 21 1154 44 2.29
Anton Khudobin Dallas 25 1375 53 2.31
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 31 1723 68 2.37
Ilya Samsonov Washington 24 1292 52 2.41
Jaroslav Halak Boston 29 1709 69 2.42
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 94 2.45
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 39 2177 91 2.51
Carter Hart Philadelphia 37 1998 84 2.52
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 119 2.58
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2588 112 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 32 11 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2588 26 11 7
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 51 2852 26 19 5
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 26 22 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 25 13 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 25 14 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 23 16 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 23 6 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2622 22 18 5
David Rittich Calgary 43 2494 22 15 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 21 13 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 21 12 7
Braden Holtby Washington 42 2373 21 13 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 20 9 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 20 16 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 37 1998 19 12 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 18 12 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 35 1937 18 13 4
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 39 2177 18 12 4
John Gibson Anaheim 45 2646 17 24 4

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 142 1464 .912 26 22 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 51 2852 130 1454 .918 26 19 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 117 1303 .918 23 16 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 119 1301 .916 32 11 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 134 1297 .906 25 13 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2622 144 1266 .898 22 18 5
John Gibson Anaheim 45 2646 130 1248 .906 17 24 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 111 1204 .916 21 12 7
David Rittich Calgary 43 2494 122 1197 .908 22 15 5
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 123 1182 .906 25 14 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2588 112 1147 .911 26 11 7
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 94 1114 .922 21 13 4
Braden Holtby Washington 42 2373 124 1070 .896 21 13 5
Robin Lehner Chicago 33 1875 94 1058 .918 16 10 5
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 39 2177 91 1022 .918 18 12 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 39 2329 115 1018 .898 13 22 4
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 38 2114 102 1009 .908 13 18 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 90 977 .916 18 12 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 76 977 .928 23 6 6
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 102 964 .904 20 16 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 31 1723 5 12 9 8
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 4 25 14 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 51 2852 4 26 19 5
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 4 26 22 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2588 3 26 11 7
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 3 21 12 7
Jaroslav Halak Boston 29 1709 3 16 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 3 20 9 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 3 20 16 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 3 23 6 6
James Reimer Carolina 25 1378 3 14 6 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 35 1937 3 18 13 4
Alex Stalock Minnesota 31 1759 3 15 9 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 2 25 13 6
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 28 1530 2 14 12 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 2 18 12 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 2 23 16 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 32 1763 2 14 14 3
David Rittich Calgary 43 2494 2 22 15 5