Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 1.53
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 1.82
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 655 21 1.92
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 184 6 1.95
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 21 1282 42 1.96
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1244 42 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 19 1148 42 2.19
Jaroslav Halak Boston 12 729 27 2.22
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 15 829 31 2.24
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 25 1367 51 2.24
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 35 2.26
Jake Allen St. Louis 10 591 23 2.34
Carter Hart Philadelphia 19 1031 41 2.39
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 2.39
Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 595 24 2.42
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 23 1345 55 2.45
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1219 50 2.46
Frederik Andersen Toronto 25 1500 62 2.48
Pavel Francouz Colorado 12 624 26 2.5
Petr Mrazek Carolina 20 1176 51 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 25 1500 15 7 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 25 1367 15 7 2
Braden Holtby Washington 23 1352 15 3 4
David Rittich Calgary 25 1509 14 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 23 1345 13 6 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 21 1282 13 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 20 1176 13 6 1
Carey Price Montreal 25 1462 13 9 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 19 1148 13 3 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1244 12 6 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1219 12 6 2
Martin Jones San Jose 26 1468 12 12 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 23 1343 12 10 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1255 12 8 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 24 1334 11 7 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1080 11 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 18 999 10 5 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 21 1221 10 5 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 17 945 10 4 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 10 3 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 184 6 113 0.947 2 0 1
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 52 0.942 1 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 655 21 340 0.938 7 5 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 21 1282 42 649 0.935 13 6 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1244 42 640 0.934 12 6 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 25 1367 51 759 0.933 15 7 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 15 829 31 440 0.93 10 4 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 12 729 27 385 0.93 7 2 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 16 884 40 565 0.929 6 5 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 19 1148 42 577 0.927 13 3 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 14 764 34 460 0.926 8 5 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 35 476 0.926 10 3 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 10 591 23 305 0.925 5 2 2
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 40 0.925 0 1 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 12 624 26 338 0.923 7 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 348 0.922 6 5 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 25 1500 62 783 0.921 15 7 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 23 1345 55 692 0.921 13 6 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1219 50 634 0.921 12 6 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 12 727 33 409 0.919 5 5 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Pekka Rinne Nashville 17 945 3 10 4 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1219 2 12 6 2
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 14 764 2 8 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 12 729 2 7 2 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 25 1367 2 15 7 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 15 905 2 6 5 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 655 2 7 5 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 21 1282 2 13 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 20 1176 2 13 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 19 1148 2 13 3 3
David Rittich Calgary 25 1509 2 14 7 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 25 1500 1 15 7 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1244 1 12 6 2
John Gibson Anaheim 23 1360 1 9 12 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 19 1031 1 10 5 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 23 1343 1 12 10 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 21 1221 1 10 5 4
Carey Price Montreal 25 1462 1 13 9 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 12 727 1 5 5 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 17 1018 1 9 6 2