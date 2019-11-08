Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 5 303 9 1.78
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 660 20 1.82
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 543 17 1.88
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 8 450 15 2.0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 19 2.08
Ben Bishop Dallas 12 676 25 2.22
Mike Smith Edmonton 10 567 21 2.22
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 2.25
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 260 10 2.31
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 335 13 2.33
Robin Lehner Chicago 9 490 19 2.33
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 455 18 2.37
Ilya Samsonov Washington 6 352 14 2.38
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 800 32 2.4
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 13 750 30 2.4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 695 28 2.41
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 13 790 32 2.43
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 463 19 2.46
Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 635 26 2.46
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 11 670 28 2.5

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 13 781 9 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 800 9 3 1
David Rittich Calgary 15 898 9 4 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 13 790 8 2 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 13 750 8 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 635 8 1 2
Braden Holtby Washington 12 678 7 1 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 660 7 4 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 633 7 3 1
Carey Price Montreal 13 781 7 4 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 543 7 1 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 702 6 2 4
John Gibson Anaheim 13 753 6 7 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 8 450 6 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 664 6 3 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 695 6 5 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 6 2 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 13 747 6 6 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 12 676 5 5 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 455 5 2 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 5 303 9 145 0.938 4 1 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 8 450 15 237 0.937 6 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 660 20 318 0.937 7 4 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 543 17 266 0.936 7 1 1
Robin Lehner Chicago 9 490 19 293 0.935 3 3 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 695 28 401 0.93 6 5 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 113 0.929 1 3 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 12 676 25 346 0.928 5 5 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 19 265 0.928 6 2 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 260 10 136 0.926 3 0 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 10 567 21 285 0.926 5 4 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 800 32 419 0.924 9 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 455 18 237 0.924 5 2 1
John Gibson Anaheim 13 753 32 416 0.923 6 7 0
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 7 390 19 247 0.923 3 3 1
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 8 454 23 296 0.922 4 3 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 13 790 32 407 0.921 8 2 3
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 335 13 160 0.919 3 3 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 463 19 230 0.917 5 1 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 11 670 28 339 0.917 5 3 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 2 6 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 633 2 7 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 543 2 7 1 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 635 2 8 1 2
David Rittich Calgary 15 898 2 9 4 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 10 575 1 4 3 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 702 1 6 2 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 14 800 1 9 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 361 1 4 1 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 510 1 5 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 695 1 6 5 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 660 1 7 4 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 13 750 1 8 3 1
Carey Price Montreal 13 781 1 7 4 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 10 567 1 5 4 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 9 441 1 3 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 365 1 3 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 455 1 5 2 1