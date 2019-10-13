https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14517974.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|2
|119
|2
|1.0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|238
|5
|1.26
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|4
|1.33
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|3
|177
|4
|1.36
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|185
|5
|1.62
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|1.75
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|1.9
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|278
|10
|2.16
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|2.23
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|3
|181
|7
|2.32
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|179
|7
|2.33
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|150
|6
|2.4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|2
|124
|5
|2.4
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|24
|1
|2.4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|4
|241
|10
|2.48
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|2
|119
|5
|2.5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|4
|239
|10
|2.5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|5
|284
|3
|2
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|278
|3
|1
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|238
|3
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|4
|239
|3
|1
|0
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|3
|181
|3
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|3
|186
|3
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|5
|297
|3
|2
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|3
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|4
|242
|2
|1
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|2
|120
|2
|0
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|2
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|2
|2
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|4
|248
|2
|1
|1
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|3
|181
|2
|1
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|5
|304
|2
|2
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|3
|177
|2
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|1
|32
|0.969
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|27
|0.963
|1
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|238
|5
|129
|0.961
|3
|1
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|2
|119
|2
|51
|0.961
|2
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|2
|118
|3
|70
|0.957
|1
|1
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|3
|177
|4
|93
|0.957
|1
|2
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|4
|94
|0.957
|3
|0
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|36
|0.944
|1
|0
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|185
|5
|80
|0.938
|2
|0
|1
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|48
|0.938
|0
|0
|1
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|3
|181
|8
|119
|0.933
|2
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|179
|7
|102
|0.931
|3
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|2
|125
|6
|87
|0.931
|1
|0
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|278
|10
|142
|0.93
|3
|1
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|150
|6
|83
|0.928
|1
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|4
|239
|10
|138
|0.928
|3
|1
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|122
|0.926
|2
|2
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|2
|124
|5
|58
|0.914
|2
|0
|0
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|2
|119
|5
|57
|0.912
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|5
|297
|14
|158
|0.911
|3
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|2
|118
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|185
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|1
|3
|0
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|5
|304
|1
|2
|2
|1
