Georgia Tech 49, Clemson 47
Hank 3-4 0-0 6, Robinson 2-3 0-0 5, Thornton 3-7 2-4 8, Spray 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 0-2 1-2 1, Cherry 1-5 0-0 2, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Cotton 0-2 1-2 1, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Meertens 7-11 2-5 17, Totals 19-42 6-13 47
Cubaj 2-8 1-3 5, Carson 5-17 2-2 16, Fletcher 1-6 3-3 5, Lahtinen 0-5 0-0 0, Pan 6-18 4-5 17, Diouf 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Hermosa 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 10-13 49
|Clemson
|5
|14
|13
|15
|—
|47
|Georgia Tech
|11
|15
|12
|11
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_Clemson 3-7 (Robinson 1-1, Spray 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Meertens 1-1), Georgia Tech 5-20 (Carson 4-10, Fletcher 0-1, Lahtinen 0-2, Pan 1-7). Assists_Clemson 8 (Thomas 3), Georgia Tech 12 (Cubaj 5). Fouled Out_Clemson Robinson, Thomas. Rebounds_Clemson 34 (Thomas 2-4), Georgia Tech 34 (Pan 5-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, Georgia Tech 14. Technical Fouls_Clemson TEAM 1. A_1,620.