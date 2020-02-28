Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
YOUNGSTOWN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akuchie 29 6-11 3-4 4-7 0 3 17
Bohannon 28 7-12 1-3 2-8 3 5 15
Cathcart 32 3-7 2-2 0-1 0 5 10
Covington 28 2-9 2-4 3-4 0 3 6
Quisenberry 34 9-19 9-10 0-2 5 4 29
Morgan 21 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Hamperian 18 3-7 2-2 2-6 0 2 11
Bentley 5 0-0 2-2 0-1 1 1 2
Simmons 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thomas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-69 21-27 11-31 10 25 92

Percentages: FG .449, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Hamperian 3-5, Cathcart 2-5, Akuchie 2-7, Quisenberry 2-7, Covington 0-2, Morgan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Bentley 3, Cathcart 2, Quisenberry 2, Bohannon, Covington, Hamperian, Morgan).

Steals: 5 (Covington 3, Akuchie, Bentley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 20 6-7 2-2 1-6 0 3 14
Davis 30 6-10 3-4 2-8 2 4 15
Hankerson 36 6-12 2-2 1-3 7 3 17
McCloud 36 5-8 12-12 0-4 4 1 23
Schwartz 15 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 3 8
Pipes 28 5-8 0-0 0-2 4 3 13
Bell 25 3-10 4-5 1-3 3 3 10
McNair 10 0-0 2-2 1-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 34-61 25-27 6-29 21 22 102

Percentages: FG .557, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Pipes 3-4, Hankerson 3-5, Schwartz 2-4, McCloud 1-2, Bell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Patterson 5, Bell).

Turnovers: 9 (McCloud 4, Hankerson 3, Bell, McNair).

Steals: 7 (McCloud 3, Pipes 2, Bell, Hankerson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Youngstown St. 38 54 92
Green Bay 43 59 102

A_2,217 (9,729).