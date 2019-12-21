GEORGIA SOUTHERN 77, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 74
Azore 11-14 9-10 33, Davis 0-4 1-2 1, Griffin 1-3 3-4 6, Jackson-Young 0-3 0-0 0, Narcis 1-8 2-4 4, Nouhi 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 1-5 0-0 2, Warren 12-21 0-1 28. Totals 26-58 15-21 74.
Crawley 2-3 3-4 7, D.Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 4-10 3-3 12, Lamar 4-8 0-0 11, McCadden 5-13 0-0 12, S.Carter 2-7 1-2 5, Smith 7-14 0-0 16, Wishart 3-13 3-4 11. Totals 28-72 10-13 77.
Halftime_Texas-Arlington 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 7-20 (Warren 4-7, Azore 2-2, Griffin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Jackson-Young 0-3, Narcis 0-5), Georgia Southern 11-30 (Lamar 3-4, McCadden 2-3, Smith 2-8, Wishart 2-10, Jackson 1-2, D.Jones 1-3). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 39 (Azore 12), Georgia Southern 34 (Smith 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 8 (Azore 4), Georgia Southern 12 (McCadden, Smith 3). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 13, Georgia Southern 15.