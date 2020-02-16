https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Florida-75-Missouri-67-15061208.php
Florida 75, Missouri 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (14-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|32
|6-9
|3-4
|6-12
|1
|2
|15
|Briggs
|36
|6-18
|4-6
|2-6
|2
|4
|18
|Moore
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|5
|Rickards
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|3
|Smith
|34
|1-6
|2-4
|2-5
|3
|0
|5
|Dut
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bartram
|23
|6-11
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|18
|de Oliveira
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Johnson
|19
|2-6
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|4
|7
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|11-18
|11-40
|12
|24
|75
Percentages: FG 43.333, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Bartram 6-11, Briggs 2-8, Moore 1-3, Rickards 1-1, Smith 1-1, Johnson 1-3, de Oliveira 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Briggs 5, Smith 4, Williams 3, Moore 1, Dut 1, de Oliveira 1, Johnson 1)
Steals: 2 (Smith 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (6-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Blackwell
|33
|6-14
|7-11
|2-6
|3
|5
|20
|Roundtree
|32
|2-5
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Smith
|37
|4-9
|3-4
|2-8
|2
|3
|13
|Troup
|19
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Frank
|28
|3-8
|3-5
|1-6
|2
|4
|10
|Brown
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|17-25
|5-30
|12
|22
|67
Percentages: FG 4.385, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Schuchts 2-4, Smith 2-5, Troup 2-4, Blackwell 1-3, Frank 1-4, Roundtree 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Schuchts 2, Blackwell 1, Green 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Blackwell 5, Frank 4, Roundtree 3, Smith 3, Troup 3)
Steals: 7 (Roundtree 3, Brown 2, Blackwell 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida
|19
|17
|18
|21
|—
|75
|Missouri
|15
|14
|9
|29
|—
|67
A_4,635
Officials_Felicia Grinter, Dawn Marsh, Eric Baker
