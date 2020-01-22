https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Florida-4-Chicago-3-14993957.php
Florida 4, Chicago 3
|Florida
|0
|4
|0
|—
|4
|Chicago
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 23 (Barkov, Matheson), 4:43. 2, Florida, Vatrano 12 (Hoffman, Toninato), 6:14. 3, Florida, Vatrano 13 (Boyle, Ekblad), 10:04. 4, Chicago, Dach 7 (Koekkoek, DeBrincat), 13:33. 5, Florida, Vatrano 14 (Huberdeau, Hoffman), 19:23 (pp).
Third Period_6, Chicago, Caggiula 6 (Keith, Gustafsson), 4:00 (pp). 7, Chicago, Kane 25 (Dach, Gustafsson), 18:45.
Shots on Goal_Florida 7-13-6_26. Chicago 6-14-15_35.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 19-12-4 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Lehner 15-8-4 (26-22).
A_21,559 (19,717). T_2:31.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Libor Suchanek.
