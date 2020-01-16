https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/FURMAN-83-W-CAROLINA-79-14979022.php
FURMAN 83, W. CAROLINA 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Halvorsen
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|14
|Steger
|35
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|14
|Faulkner
|34
|4-13
|2-3
|0-6
|10
|1
|12
|Dotson
|31
|10-14
|1-1
|1-11
|0
|5
|21
|Gibson
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|5
|7
|Thomas
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|McCray
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Cork
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Harris
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|6-8
|5-31
|19
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .476, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Steger 4-5, Halvorsen 4-11, Faulkner 2-7, Harris 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Gibson 1-4, McCray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Dotson 2, Faulkner 2, Steger 2, Gibson, Harris, McCray, Thomas).
Steals: 4 (Faulkner 2, McCray, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyons
|34
|7-16
|4-7
|0-3
|4
|0
|20
|Mounce
|34
|6-14
|1-2
|1-8
|4
|3
|15
|Hunter
|32
|3-6
|4-6
|0-5
|0
|3
|13
|Slawson
|32
|4-8
|3-3
|4-8
|2
|2
|12
|Gurley
|30
|5-11
|3-3
|2-5
|4
|3
|13
|Bothwell
|24
|3-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|10
|Clark
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Kenney
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeker
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|19-25
|8-33
|16
|15
|83
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hunter 3-6, Mounce 2-7, Lyons 2-9, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 0-1, Gurley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Clark).
Turnovers: 7 (Lyons 4, Gurley 2, Mounce).
Steals: 4 (Beeker, Lyons, Mounce, Slawson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|33
|46
|—
|79
|Furman
|41
|42
|—
|83
A_1,695 (4,000).
