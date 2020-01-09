FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mounce 36 5-9 1-1 4-6 3 4 11
Lyons 35 6-14 1-2 0-3 1 0 16
Hunter 32 4-7 0-2 0-6 2 0 11
Gurley 25 2-4 0-1 0-5 2 4 4
Bothwell 24 12-16 0-0 0-0 1 1 27
Clark 23 2-4 0-0 1-2 4 2 4
Slawson 18 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Pugh 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Beeker 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-60 2-6 5-25 13 14 73

Percentages: FG .517, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Bothwell 3-6, Hunter 3-6, Lyons 3-8, Gurley 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Mounce 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mounce 3, Slawson).

Turnovers: 7 (Hunter 2, Lyons 2, Gurley, Mounce, Slawson).

Steals: 9 (Bothwell 2, Gurley 2, Clark, Hunter, Lyons, Mounce, Slawson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Commander 34 2-3 0-0 0-3 5 1 4
Jean-Baptiste 32 3-10 2-3 0-1 1 0 10
Ryan 32 5-11 2-2 0-3 0 2 13
Vila 25 4-5 0-1 0-1 3 1 8
Johnson 23 6-9 0-1 1-10 1 1 12
Caldwell 22 0-3 0-0 0-6 2 0 0
Kenic 18 5-5 2-3 0-1 1 2 15
Scott 12 1-2 1-2 1-2 1 1 4
Ledford 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-48 7-12 2-27 14 8 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kenic 3-3, Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Scott 1-2, Ryan 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Caldwell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).

Turnovers: 14 (Ryan 4, Commander 3, Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, Jean-Baptiste, Kenic, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Caldwell, Commander, Jean-Baptiste).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman 36 37 73
Chattanooga 38 28 66

A_2,815 (10,928).