https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/FURMAN-58-CHATTANOOGA-53-15059682.php
FURMAN 58, CHATTANOOGA 53
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Ryan
|35
|4-13
|10-11
|1-14
|1
|3
|20
|Vila
|32
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Commander
|33
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|Jean-Baptiste
|34
|2-14
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|5
|Caldwell
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|5
|5
|Kenic
|19
|2-5
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Scott
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-56
|13-14
|3-32
|11
|15
|53
Percentages: FG .304, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Ryan 2-9, Kenic 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4, Jean-Baptiste 1-8, Commander 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Kenic 2, Caldwell, Commander, Ryan, Scott, Vila).
Steals: 8 (Caldwell 2, Commander, Jean-Baptiste, Johnson, Kenic, Ryan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|30
|5-10
|4-5
|1-6
|0
|3
|14
|Mounce
|30
|1-5
|2-4
|1-8
|2
|1
|5
|Slawson
|25
|5-10
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|13
|Hunter
|26
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|2
|Lyons
|32
|2-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|6
|Bothwell
|29
|3-9
|5-6
|0-3
|4
|1
|12
|Clark
|24
|3-5
|0-2
|1-9
|2
|5
|6
|Kenney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-47
|17-25
|4-34
|12
|14
|58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Slawson 1-2, Bothwell 1-4, Mounce 1-4, Clark 0-1, Gurley 0-3, Lyons 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark, Gurley, Slawson).
Turnovers: 11 (Gurley 3, Lyons 3, Bothwell 2, Hunter, Mounce, Slawson).
Steals: 5 (Clark 3, Gurley, Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chattanooga
|18
|35
|—
|53
|Furman
|24
|34
|—
|58
A_2,430 (4,000).
View Comments