Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pyle 35 2-7 4-4 0-4 2 0 10
Arrington 12 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 4 2
Duff 37 4-6 2-2 0-2 1 3 13
Jones 25 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 5 6
Webster 39 4-14 3-4 1-5 4 1 12
Claar 25 6-6 8-8 2-5 0 5 20
Young 23 2-6 0-0 1-4 1 4 5
Allen 4 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 22-45 18-20 4-24 9 22 69

Percentages: FG .489, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Duff 3-5, Pyle 2-5, Young 1-4, Webster 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Claar, Webster).

Turnovers: 21 (Jones 5, Webster 4, Pyle 3, Arrington 2, Claar 2, Duff 2, Young 2, Allen).

Steals: 8 (Pyle 3, Jones 2, Arrington, Duff, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carl 21 1-2 2-4 0-1 1 5 4
Holba 27 4-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 12
Billups 36 4-7 7-7 0-2 3 3 16
Godfrey 36 7-17 4-6 2-2 1 1 20
Patrick 22 0-0 2-2 0-1 2 0 2
DeBerry 21 4-11 5-6 1-3 3 1 14
Benford 18 2-2 0-0 0-6 0 5 4
Black 12 1-4 1-2 1-2 2 0 3
Rollins 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Grundy 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-48 21-27 4-19 13 17 75

Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Holba 4-5, Godfrey 2-4, Billups 1-3, DeBerry 1-5, Carl 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carl).

Turnovers: 15 (Billups 5, Godfrey 5, DeBerry 2, Carl, Holba, Patrick).

Steals: 11 (Billups 2, Carl 2, Godfrey 2, Patrick 2, Black, DeBerry, Holba).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Illinois 24 45 69
Fort Wayne 37 38 75

A_1,108 (13,000).