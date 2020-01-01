https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/FORT-WAYNE-70-SOUTH-DAKOTA-59-14943708.php
FORT WAYNE 70, SOUTH DAKOTA 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simpson
|36
|0-6
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|0
|Kelley
|35
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|6
|Umude
|35
|5-14
|7-12
|0-5
|4
|2
|17
|Hagedorn
|33
|7-16
|2-4
|0-9
|1
|1
|22
|Peterson
|33
|4-10
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|9
|Armstrong
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Chisom
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Jovic
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Perrott-Hunt
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|10-18
|2-27
|13
|15
|59
Percentages: FG .357, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hagedorn 6-12, Kelley 2-3, Armstrong 1-3, Simpson 0-2, Umude 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Umude 3).
Turnovers: 11 (Simpson 5, Kelley 2, Hagedorn, Jovic, Perrott-Hunt, Umude).
Steals: 8 (Simpson 4, Kelley 2, Umude 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billups
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|4
|Godfrey
|32
|8-10
|3-4
|2-3
|3
|2
|22
|Holba
|28
|2-5
|0-1
|1-11
|0
|1
|6
|Patrick
|28
|8-16
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|2
|21
|DeBerry
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Black
|20
|0-5
|4-6
|2-3
|3
|3
|4
|Carl
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|6
|Benford
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Inkumsah
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Grundy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rollins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|7-11
|8-39
|16
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Patrick 5-9, Godfrey 3-4, Holba 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Carl 0-1, Black 0-2, Billups 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carl 2, Godfrey 2, Black).
Turnovers: 15 (Godfrey 4, Black 3, Benford 2, Holba 2, Patrick 2, Billups, DeBerry).
Steals: 5 (Billups 2, DeBerry 2, Black).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|35
|24
|—
|59
|Fort Wayne
|23
|47
|—
|70
A_739 (2,300).
View Comments