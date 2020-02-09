https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/FLORIDA-A-M-82-HOWARD-78-OT-15041417.php
FLORIDA A&M 82, HOWARD 78, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cousins
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|2
|Bristol
|43
|4-7
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|3
|11
|Garvey
|40
|7-14
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|20
|P.Jones
|30
|2-6
|9-11
|0-2
|5
|4
|13
|C.Williams
|42
|7-13
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|17
|Anosike
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|5
|2
|Lee
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Toure
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|1
|Bethea
|10
|4-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|9
|Totals
|225
|27-53
|15-19
|6-29
|13
|28
|78
Percentages: FG .509, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Garvey 6-13, Bethea 1-2, Bristol 1-2, Lee 1-3, C.Williams 0-2, P.Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Anosike 3, Toure 2, C.Williams).
Turnovers: 23 (P.Jones 5, Anosike 4, Bristol 4, Garvey 4, Lee 3, C.Williams, Cousins, Toure).
Steals: 7 (Anosike 3, Bethea, Bristol, Garvey, P.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Desir
|25
|7-10
|4-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|18
|D.Jones
|37
|6-14
|1-2
|6-11
|1
|3
|13
|Melton
|41
|4-11
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|3
|11
|Randolph
|19
|2-5
|5-6
|2-4
|3
|5
|9
|Reaves
|40
|4-11
|6-6
|1-3
|7
|4
|15
|Myles
|26
|3-6
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|1
|10
|Core
|24
|0-6
|4-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|Moragne
|13
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|225
|26-66
|25-34
|16-33
|14
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .394, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Myles 2-3, Melton 2-5, Reaves 1-5, Randolph 0-1, Core 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Moragne).
Turnovers: 17 (Randolph 4, Desir 3, Core 2, Melton 2, Myles 2, Reaves 2, D.Jones, Moragne).
Steals: 7 (Melton 3, D.Jones 2, Desir 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Howard
|34
|37
|7
|—
|78
|Florida A&M
|30
|41
|11
|—
|82
A_2,917 (9,639).
