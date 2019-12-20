FIU 99, FLORIDA MEMORIAL 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA MEMORIAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kebe
|37
|2-4
|4-4
|2-11
|1
|1
|10
|K.Darrett
|30
|7-19
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|2
|15
|N.Darrett
|26
|3-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Outar
|24
|8-15
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|2
|21
|Q.Johnson
|20
|2-9
|5-6
|4-8
|0
|4
|9
|Reeves
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Ali
|15
|2-5
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|0
|5
|I.Darrett
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|J.Johnson
|8
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|8
|1-6
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|2
|Carrera
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-74
|11-14
|18-46
|9
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .378, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Outar 5-12, Kebe 2-4, Ali 0-1, Carrera 0-1, Martin 0-2, Q.Johnson 0-2, K.Darrett 0-3, Reeves 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (I.Darrett).
Turnovers: 26 (Martin 8, Ali 4, Reeves 4, K.Darrett 3, Q.Johnson 3, Outar 2, J.Johnson, Kebe).
Steals: 12 (K.Darrett 4, Martin 3, Q.Johnson 2, Kebe, N.Darrett, Reeves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Corcoran
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|4
|Jacob
|32
|5-12
|6-8
|1-8
|2
|0
|18
|Lovett
|32
|7-14
|2-6
|2-7
|0
|2
|21
|Daye
|28
|6-13
|5-6
|1-4
|6
|1
|20
|Osaghae
|18
|5-7
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|2
|12
|Carrigan
|16
|5-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Nunez
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|2
|Ametepe
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Furcron
|12
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|36-75
|15-23
|10-39
|18
|13
|99
Percentages: FG .480, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Lovett 5-10, Daye 3-5, Jacob 2-7, Furcron 1-2, Osaghae 1-2, Ametepe 0-1, Nunez 0-2, Corcoran 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Osaghae 5, Jacob 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Daye 6, Furcron 2, Jacob 2, Lovett 2, Ametepe, Carrigan, Corcoran, Osaghae).
Steals: 20 (Jacob 5, Daye 3, Furcron 3, Lovett 3, Carrigan 2, Ametepe, Corcoran, Nunez, Osaghae).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Memorial
|36
|38
|—
|74
|FIU
|47
|52
|—
|99
.