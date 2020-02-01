FIU 81, W. KENTUCKY 76
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Savage
|40
|7-11
|3-4
|1-8
|0
|4
|20
|Rawls
|39
|4-12
|3-4
|1-1
|7
|3
|12
|Hollingsworth
|36
|3-11
|9-11
|2-5
|1
|1
|15
|Williams
|36
|6-11
|3-4
|5-8
|1
|1
|15
|Anderson
|32
|6-15
|2-3
|4-10
|1
|4
|14
|Gambrell
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|20-26
|13-34
|10
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .419, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Savage 3-7, Rawls 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, Gambrell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 4, Savage 3, Williams 3, Hollingsworth 2, Rawls).
Steals: 9 (Hollingsworth 3, Anderson 2, Cozart, Rawls, Savage, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Daye
|36
|3-6
|2-2
|1-5
|9
|3
|8
|Osaghae
|35
|10-13
|2-4
|5-7
|0
|0
|22
|Andrews
|31
|7-15
|1-3
|2-6
|5
|2
|15
|Jacob
|28
|4-10
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|3
|9
|Corcoran
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Lovett
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|11
|Banks
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Furcron
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Carrigan
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|35-66
|5-10
|11-30
|16
|16
|81
Percentages: FG .530, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Lovett 3-6, Furcron 1-3, Jacob 1-4, Corcoran 1-5, Banks 0-1, Daye 0-1, Andrews 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Carrigan 2, Osaghae 2, Andrews, Banks).
Turnovers: 14 (Daye 3, Jacob 3, Carrigan 2, Corcoran 2, Banks, Furcron, Lovett, Osaghae).
Steals: 6 (Daye 2, Jacob 2, Corcoran, Furcron).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Kentucky
|36
|40
|—
|76
|FIU
|45
|36
|—
|81
A_695 (5,000).