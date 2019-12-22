G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Huntley,New Mexico St. 12 154 1,090 9 90.8
Hickson,Liberty 13 187 1,041 12 80.1
Ally,Massachusetts 12 166 853 7 71.1
Jones Jr.,Notre Dame 11 133 722 5 65.6

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Book,Notre Dame 12 371 220 6 2,787 33 148.5
Calvert,Liberty 13 431 249 7 3,663 28 147.4
Adkins,New Mexico St. 12 437 275 15 2,588 14 116.4

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Gandy-Gol,Liberty 13 79 1,396 6.1
Nicholson,New Mexico St. 12 60 644 5.0
Claypool,Notre Dame 12 59 891 4.9
Clark,New Mexico St. 12 58 457 4.8

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Gandy-Gol,Liberty 13 79 1,396 107.4
Claypool,Notre Dame 12 59 891 74.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Hamilton,Notre Dame 12 4 66 1 .3
Rodgers,Massachusetts 12 4 58 1 .3
Wilson,Liberty 10 3 -1 0 .3
Wilgar,BYU 12 3 26 0 .3
Riley,Army West Point 13 3 79 0 .2

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Finke,Notre Dame 12 18 181 10.1
Miranda,Army West Point 10 12 32 2.7
Stubbs,Liberty 13 16 35 2.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Louis,Liberty 11 24 662 27.6
Rodgers,Massachusetts 12 53 1,295 24.4
Huntley,New Mexico St. 12 15 302 20.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Theisler,New Mexico St. 12 63 42.1
Alves,Liberty 13 54 41.6
Bramblett,Notre Dame 12 59 39.6
Georgeopo,Massachusetts 12 79 39.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Oldroyd,BYU 12 14 21 .667 1.17
Doerer,Notre Dame 12 13 16 .813 1.08
Probert,Liberty 13 13 19 .684 1.00
Brown,New Mexico St. 12 10 16 .625 .83

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Huntley,New Mexico St. 12 1,090 192 0 302 0 209 1,584 132.00
Rodgers,Massachusetts 12 0 0 120 1,295 58 68 1,473 122.75
Gandy-Gol,Liberty 13 0 1,396 0 0 0 79 1,396 107.38

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Book,Notre Dame 12 476 3,303 275.3
Calvert,Liberty 13 471 3,512 270.2
Adkins,New Mexico St. 12 543 2,629 219.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Doerer,Notre Dame 12 54 13 16 93 7.8
Probert,Liberty 13 53 13 19 89 6.8