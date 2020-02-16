https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Edmonton-4-Carolina-3-15061242.php
Edmonton 4, Carolina 3
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Carolina
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Carolina, van Riemsdyk 1 (Slavin, Aho), 0:12. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 34 (Nurse, Khaira), 6:28.
Second Period_3, Carolina, Aho 32 (Slavin), 5:19. 4, Edmonton, Yamamoto 9 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 14:33 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Archibald 8 (Benson), 15:01.
Third Period_6, Carolina, Aho 33 (Teravainen, Svechnikov), 14:58.
Overtime_7, Edmonton, Archibald 9 (Draisaitl), 3:57.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-11-3-1_24. Carolina 10-6-10-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 16-10-4 (30 shots-27 saves). Carolina, Reimer 14-6-2 (24-20).
A_18,680 (18,680). T_2:31.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.
