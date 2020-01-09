FG FT Reb
ETSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tisdale 37 1-3 6-8 1-2 4 4 8
Hodges 29 4-9 4-4 1-6 0 4 13
Boyd 25 3-8 3-4 0-1 0 0 11
Good 24 2-5 5-6 0-2 1 0 9
Hugley 24 4-10 5-6 1-9 1 4 14
N'Guessan 23 2-5 3-4 2-6 0 3 7
Patterson 18 0-3 0-1 3-6 0 3 0
Williamson 12 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Weber 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Totals 200 17-46 26-33 9-34 8 20 64

Percentages: FG .370, FT .788.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Boyd 2-6, Hodges 1-2, Hugley 1-4, Patterson 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Good 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (N'Guessan 3).

Turnovers: 17 (N'Guessan 5, Boyd 4, Patterson 3, Williamson 3, Good, Hodges).

Steals: 8 (Hodges 4, Good, Hugley, Patterson, Tisdale).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dickey 34 4-6 4-6 2-8 1 2 12
Miller 34 10-20 3-3 2-2 1 4 24
Massey 30 1-4 2-3 1-4 1 2 4
Abdulsalam 21 3-5 0-1 1-4 0 4 6
Hunter 21 0-3 1-2 1-4 0 4 1
Allegri 19 2-8 0-0 2-2 1 5 5
Ke.Langley 18 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 3 0
Hueitt 13 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 2 5
Leyte 10 0-0 0-2 1-3 1 2 0
Totals 200 22-55 10-17 10-28 7 28 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Allegri 1-2, Miller 1-2, Hueitt 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Ke.Langley 0-1, Massey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickey 2, Allegri, Hunter, Leyte).

Turnovers: 14 (Massey 4, Abdulsalam 3, Miller 3, Dickey 2, Hunter, Ke.Langley).

Steals: 9 (Miller 4, Abdulsalam 3, Allegri, Massey).

Technical Fouls: None.

ETSU 23 41 64
UNC-Greensboro 31 26 57

A_3,032 (23,500).