Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NORTHEASTERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roland 36 4-16 9-9 1-3 1 1 19
Brace 35 3-8 2-2 1-4 2 4 10
Walker 33 3-10 0-0 1-3 2 4 7
Walters 33 4-7 3-3 0-0 1 3 11
Boursiquot 30 4-8 2-2 4-8 2 2 10
Smith 13 3-5 3-3 1-2 0 1 10
Strong 13 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Franklin 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Eboigbodin 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 19-19 9-22 8 15 69

Percentages: FG .386, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Brace 2-6, Roland 2-9, Smith 1-2, Walker 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Walters).

Turnovers: 11 (Roland 4, Boursiquot 2, Brace 2, Eboigbodin, Walker, Walters).

Steals: 14 (Walker 4, Boursiquot 3, Brace 2, Roland 2, Smith 2, Walters).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ELON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sheffield 35 10-15 5-6 1-7 3 2 28
McIntosh 33 8-9 5-6 0-5 3 2 24
Woods 28 2-8 0-1 1-4 1 3 4
Wooten 24 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 3
Hannah 19 1-1 0-0 1-2 3 3 3
Ervin 18 2-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 6
Wright 18 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 2
Poser 11 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Fuller 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Pack 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-44 10-13 4-24 12 18 74

Percentages: FG .614, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (McIntosh 3-4, Sheffield 3-6, Ervin 2-4, Hannah 1-1, Wooten 1-2, Woods 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Poser, Sheffield, Woods, Wright).

Turnovers: 20 (Woods 5, Sheffield 4, Wright 3, Ervin 2, Hannah 2, Poser 2, Fuller, McIntosh).

Steals: 2 (McIntosh, Sheffield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northeastern 30 39 69
Elon 36 38 74

A_2,023 (1,585).