E. WASHINGTON 81, S. UTAH 78, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oluyitan
|38
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Fausett
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|5
|4
|Marin
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Knight
|31
|5-11
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|3
|14
|Morgan
|29
|7-17
|6-6
|2-8
|0
|3
|22
|Long
|25
|4-9
|0-1
|5-8
|4
|0
|8
|Adams
|20
|5-10
|1-3
|4-8
|0
|5
|11
|Butler
|16
|1-2
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Hoppo
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-67
|15-20
|13-42
|11
|24
|78
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Oluyitan 2-3, Morgan 2-4, Marin 1-3, Fausett 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Adams 2, Knight 2, Fausett, Morgan).
Turnovers: 11 (Butler 2, Fausett 2, Knight 2, Long 2, Oluyitan 2, Morgan).
Steals: 8 (Fausett 2, Long 2, Oluyitan 2, Adams, Butler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Peatling
|40
|11-16
|7-11
|4-11
|5
|3
|30
|Perry
|35
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|5
|Aiken
|31
|3-10
|2-3
|2-6
|0
|5
|11
|Magnuson
|31
|3-12
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|9
|Rouse
|30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|5
|Davison
|29
|4-10
|2-5
|0-4
|1
|2
|11
|T.Groves
|15
|2-3
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|5
|Robertson
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Groves
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Mohamed
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-60
|15-27
|8-33
|18
|19
|81
Percentages: FG .467, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Aiken 3-8, Magnuson 2-6, Peatling 1-1, J.Groves 1-2, Perry 1-2, Rouse 1-3, Davison 1-4, T.Groves 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Peatling 5, Aiken 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Aiken 4, Davison 3, Peatling 2, Rouse 2, J.Groves, Magnuson).
Steals: 4 (Rouse 2, Aiken, Davison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Utah
|40
|31
|7
|—
|78
|E. Washington
|38
|33
|10
|—
|81
A_1,561 (6,000).
