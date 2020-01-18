FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davidson 27 2-4 2-2 1-3 3 0 7
Allen 26 4-10 1-3 1-3 1 1 12
Williams 26 0-5 3-6 0-4 5 2 3
Clay 24 7-14 5-6 0-3 2 1 22
Quest 20 1-2 0-0 0-4 1 0 3
Crosland 19 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Wilkinson 19 2-4 0-0 0-5 0 2 4
Kuimi 11 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 0
Ridenour 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sylla 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Mav.Smith 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Mills 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Thompson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-49 11-17 5-27 13 11 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Allen 3-6, Clay 3-6, Mills 1-1, Quest 1-2, Crosland 1-3, Davidson 1-3, Mav.Smith 0-1, Sylla 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 3, Quest).

Turnovers: 19 (Davidson 6, Williams 4, Clay 3, Crosland 2, Quest 2, Allen, Wilkinson).

Steals: 6 (Clay 3, Crosland 2, Davidson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wallace 37 5-12 0-0 0-1 2 0 11
Mac.Smith 33 5-9 0-0 0-3 5 0 13
Dixon 27 2-7 4-6 4-7 3 4 8
Matlock 24 4-4 0-0 1-5 1 3 8
S.Smith 22 2-6 0-0 0-3 5 2 6
Charles 19 9-12 0-1 0-3 0 1 23
Johnson 17 2-4 2-2 0-2 4 1 6
Skipper-Brown 14 1-3 2-2 0-2 2 2 4
Duffus 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wilson 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Shaw 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 32-60 8-11 5-27 22 13 84

Percentages: FG .533, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Charles 5-8, Mac.Smith 3-6, S.Smith 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Wallace 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Matlock 2, Johnson, Skipper-Brown).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, S.Smith 2, Wallace 2, Dixon, Mac.Smith, Skipper-Brown).

Steals: 8 (S.Smith 3, Dixon 2, Charles, Mac.Smith, Skipper-Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee Tech 29 30 59
E. Illinois 43 41 84

A_1,525 (5,400).