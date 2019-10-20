GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax 10 8 2 0 31 7 26
PSV Eindhoven 10 7 2 1 26 9 23
Vitesse Arnhem 10 7 2 1 22 13 23
AZ Alkmaar 10 6 2 2 21 8 20
Utrecht 10 5 2 3 20 13 17
SC Heerenveen 10 4 4 2 16 11 16
Willem II 10 5 1 4 12 14 16
Sparta 9 4 3 2 18 16 15
Heracles Almelo 9 4 2 3 13 14 14
Feyenoord Rotterdam 9 3 4 2 18 17 13
FC Twente 10 3 3 4 17 19 12
FC Groningen 9 3 1 5 10 12 10
FC Zwolle 10 3 1 6 16 22 10
VVV Venlo 10 3 0 7 10 24 9
FC Emmen 9 2 1 6 11 19 7
ADO Den Haag 10 2 0 8 11 21 6
Fortuna Sittard 9 1 3 5 12 23 6
RKC Waalwijk 10 0 1 9 9 31 1

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

AZ Alkmaar 2, SC Heerenveen 4

RKC Waalwijk 1, Ajax 2

FC Twente 0, Willem II 1

Utrecht 3, PSV Eindhoven 0

VVV Venlo 0, Vitesse Arnhem 4

Sunday, Oct. 20

FC Zwolle 3, ADO Den Haag 1

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1230 GMT

FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. Sparta (Netherlands), 1230 GMT

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1445 GMT

Friday, Oct. 25

FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands), 1800 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 26

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands), 1630 GMT

Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1745 GMT

Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1745 GMT

Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 27

SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1115 GMT

Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1545 GMT