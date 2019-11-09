https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dutch-Results-14822844.php
Dutch Results
AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
FC Zwolle 2, Ajax 4
RKC Waalwijk 2, Heracles Almelo 0
Sparta 2, PSV Eindhoven 2
AZ Alkmaar 3, FC Twente 0
FC Emmen 2, Vitesse Arnhem 1
Utrecht 6, Fortuna Sittard 0
VVV Venlo 0, Feyenoord Rotterdam 3
FC Groningen 2, Willem II 0
ADO Den Haag 1, SC Heerenveen 1
Vitesse Arnhem 1, FC Groningen 2
SC Heerenveen 2, Sparta 1
Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands)
Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands)
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands)
Willem II (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands)
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands)
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands)
