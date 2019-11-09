AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie Friday's Match

FC Zwolle 2, Ajax 4

Saturday's Matches

RKC Waalwijk 2, Heracles Almelo 0

Sparta 2, PSV Eindhoven 2

AZ Alkmaar 3, FC Twente 0

Sunday's Matches

FC Emmen 2, Vitesse Arnhem 1

Utrecht 6, Fortuna Sittard 0

VVV Venlo 0, Feyenoord Rotterdam 3

FC Groningen 2, Willem II 0

ADO Den Haag 1, SC Heerenveen 1

Friday's Match

Vitesse Arnhem 1, FC Groningen 2

Saturday's Matches

SC Heerenveen 2, Sparta 1

Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands)

Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands)

Sunday's Matches

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands)

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands)