Detroit-Tampa Bay Runs

Tigers fourth. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging. Dawel Lugo reaches on error. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Niko Goodrum doubles to deep right field. Dawel Lugo to third. Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Rays 0.

Tigers eighth. Travis Demeritte doubles to deep right center field. Jake Rogers pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Jordy Mercer doubles to left field. Travis Demeritte scores. Victor Reyes grounds out to first base to Jesus Aguilar. Jordy Mercer to third. Dawel Lugo lines out to right field to Guillermo Heredia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Rays 0.