AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 50 32.2 391-763 .512 63-193 167-208 .803 1012 20.2
Murray 40 32.0 260-598 .435 64-199 120-131 .916 704 17.6
Barton 47 33.5 270-609 .443 83-224 86-113 .761 709 15.1
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Grant 50 25.9 198-428 .463 67-170 97-135 .719 560 11.2
Harris 41 32.2 163-395 .413 52-168 54-66 .818 432 10.5
Morris 50 20.5 163-365 .447 41-104 39-48 .813 406 8.1
Porter 39 14.3 121-238 .508 38-88 31-39 .795 311 8.0
Beasley 40 18.1 112-286 .392 55-151 32-34 .941 311 7.8
Plumlee 43 17.4 127-210 .605 0-4 63-114 .553 317 7.4
Dozier 10 14.1 27-62 .435 6-20 5-7 .714 65 6.5
Craig 37 16.5 66-148 .446 20-72 15-24 .625 167 4.5
Hernangomez 33 11.9 36-104 .346 15-59 13-22 .591 100 3.0
Vanderbilt 8 4.3 4-6 .667 0-0 0-0 .000 8 1.0
Cancar 9 1.8 2-5 .400 1-3 2-2 1.000 7 0.8
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 50 242.5 2072-4499 .461 536-1530 809-1039 .779 5489 109.8
OPPONENTS 50 242.5 1973-4311 .458 559-1645 820-1097 .747 5325 106.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 116 385 501 10.0 336 6.7 157 0 56 146 29
Murray 33 130 163 4.1 183 4.6 68 0 54 85 11
Barton 70 236 306 6.5 178 3.8 96 0 52 67 24
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Grant 47 133 180 3.6 56 1.1 104 0 31 42 45
Harris 21 94 115 2.8 88 2.1 92 0 57 43 11
Morris 18 74 92 1.8 179 3.6 45 0 34 33 10
Porter 43 128 171 4.4 29 .7 66 0 17 30 18
Beasley 9 64 73 1.8 46 1.2 48 0 31 35 6
Plumlee 79 160 239 5.6 105 2.4 95 0 23 63 27
Dozier 4 18 22 2.2 20 2.0 18 0 3 9 2
Craig 33 74 107 2.9 23 .6 80 0 14 16 25
Hernangomez 22 62 84 2.5 22 .7 26 0 4 15 3
Vanderbilt 2 3 5 .6 1 .1 4 0 2 5 1
Cancar 1 2 3 .3 3 .3 1 0 1 1 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 562 1685 2247 44.9 1314 26.3 990 1 407 669 234
OPPONENTS 505 1667 2172 43.4 1242 24.8 1008 1 350 730 247