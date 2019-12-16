GP W D L GF GA Pts
Midtjylland 20 16 2 2 32 13 50
FC Copenhagen 20 15 1 4 37 22 46
Aarhus 20 11 3 6 34 22 36
Brondby 20 10 2 8 37 29 32
Randers FC 20 9 3 8 35 28 30
AaB Aalborg 20 8 4 8 31 24 28
Nordsjaelland 20 8 4 8 34 30 28
Lyngby 20 8 4 8 26 33 28
OB Odense 20 8 3 9 29 24 27
Horsens 20 7 4 9 18 32 25
Sonderjyske 20 5 7 8 24 34 22
Hobro 20 2 11 7 20 27 17
Esbjerg 20 3 4 13 17 35 13
Silkeborg IF 20 2 4 14 25 46 10

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Silkeborg IF 2, Randers FC 1

Sonderjyske 2, Esbjerg 1

Aarhus 1, Lyngby 1

Nordsjaelland 0, FC Copenhagen 1

Brondby 1, Midtjylland 2

Monday, Dec. 9

OB Odense 0, AaB Aalborg 0

Friday, Dec. 13

AaB Aalborg 1, Nordsjaelland 3

Sunday, Dec. 15

Horsens 2, Sonderjyske 1

Randers FC 3, Esbjerg 0

Lyngby 1, Silkeborg IF 0

Brondby 1, Hobro 1

Midtjylland 1, Aarhus 3

Monday, Dec. 16

FC Copenhagen 2, OB Odense 1