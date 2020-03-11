https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15122659.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|53
|33.2
|502-1089
|.461
|154-483
|363-480
|.756
|1521
|28.7
|Porzingis
|51
|31.3
|339-808
|.420
|126-361
|177-228
|.776
|981
|19.2
|Hardaway
|62
|28.6
|342-777
|.440
|181-443
|119-149
|.799
|984
|15.9
|Curry
|59
|24.5
|266-532
|.500
|136-300
|74-88
|.841
|742
|12.6
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|64
|29.7
|214-457
|.468
|99-265
|70-97
|.722
|597
|9.3
|Kleber
|65
|25.5
|208-453
|.459
|104-277
|69-80
|.863
|589
|9.1
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Barea
|25
|15.0
|73-177
|.412
|29-76
|17-18
|.944
|192
|7.7
|Wright
|64
|21.6
|176-373
|.472
|43-114
|69-88
|.784
|464
|7.3
|Jackson
|57
|16.0
|124-308
|.403
|45-149
|36-44
|.818
|329
|5.8
|Marjanovic
|36
|8.5
|84-153
|.549
|4-15
|29-39
|.744
|201
|5.6
|Cauley-Stein
|12
|12.2
|28-42
|.667
|0-1
|5-9
|.556
|61
|5.1
|Lee
|23
|14.1
|37-76
|.487
|20-46
|6-7
|.857
|100
|4.3
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|7.9
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.4
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|66
|241.5
|2745-5935
|.463
|1014-2744
|1179-1525
|.773
|7683
|116.4
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.5
|2736-6027
|.454
|779-2259
|1043-1377
|.757
|7294
|110.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|68
|428
|496
|9.4
|461
|8.7
|132
|0
|57
|225
|10
|Porzingis
|89
|394
|483
|9.5
|89
|1.7
|157
|0
|36
|84
|106
|Hardaway
|23
|170
|193
|3.1
|123
|2.0
|104
|0
|38
|61
|5
|Curry
|26
|113
|139
|2.4
|119
|2.0
|101
|0
|36
|60
|8
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|125
|227
|352
|5.5
|97
|1.5
|154
|0
|44
|63
|37
|Kleber
|99
|252
|351
|5.4
|76
|1.2
|150
|0
|20
|47
|78
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Barea
|10
|37
|47
|1.9
|95
|3.8
|22
|0
|4
|34
|2
|Wright
|64
|186
|250
|3.9
|216
|3.4
|83
|0
|72
|66
|20
|Jackson
|27
|113
|140
|2.5
|47
|.8
|57
|0
|12
|12
|9
|Marjanovic
|44
|92
|136
|3.8
|12
|.3
|46
|0
|5
|23
|7
|Cauley-Stein
|12
|41
|53
|4.4
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|4
|4
|11
|Lee
|7
|24
|31
|1.3
|11
|.5
|31
|0
|18
|11
|6
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|3
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|699
|2399
|3098
|46.9
|1617
|24.5
|1262
|0
|410
|846
|332
|OPPONENTS
|710
|2287
|2997
|45.4
|1569
|23.8
|1373
|1
|468
|802
|265
