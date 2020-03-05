https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15107488.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|50
|33.1
|469-1017
|.461
|142-449
|346-455
|.760
|1426
|28.5
|Porzingis
|48
|31.1
|323-757
|.427
|121-339
|170-219
|.776
|937
|19.5
|Hardaway
|60
|28.3
|323-739
|.437
|171-423
|117-145
|.807
|934
|15.6
|Curry
|58
|24.7
|259-523
|.495
|135-297
|74-88
|.841
|727
|12.5
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|63
|29.5
|208-447
|.465
|96-259
|70-97
|.722
|582
|9.2
|Kleber
|62
|25.2
|199-432
|.461
|99-262
|69-80
|.863
|566
|9.1
|Barea
|23
|15.4
|72-169
|.426
|28-69
|17-18
|.944
|189
|8.2
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Wright
|61
|21.5
|166-357
|.465
|40-108
|67-86
|.779
|439
|7.2
|Jackson
|54
|15.8
|116-293
|.396
|41-141
|33-40
|.825
|306
|5.7
|Marjanovic
|33
|8.7
|78-141
|.553
|3-13
|27-37
|.730
|186
|5.6
|Cauley-Stein
|10
|12.6
|24-35
|.686
|0-1
|4-6
|.667
|52
|5.2
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Lee
|20
|12.1
|30-60
|.500
|16-37
|2-3
|.667
|78
|3.9
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|8
|7.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.5
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|63
|241.6
|2619-5657
|.463
|965-2610
|1141-1472
|.775
|7344
|116.6
|OPPONENTS
|63
|241.6
|2605-5766
|.452
|747-2174
|1010-1331
|.759
|6967
|110.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|66
|409
|475
|9.5
|439
|8.8
|125
|0
|51
|216
|10
|Porzingis
|81
|371
|452
|9.4
|80
|1.7
|146
|0
|33
|77
|98
|Hardaway
|21
|161
|182
|3.0
|119
|2.0
|101
|0
|36
|59
|4
|Curry
|26
|112
|138
|2.4
|119
|2.1
|101
|0
|36
|58
|8
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|124
|224
|348
|5.5
|97
|1.5
|151
|0
|43
|61
|36
|Kleber
|96
|241
|337
|5.4
|70
|1.1
|144
|0
|19
|45
|77
|Barea
|10
|35
|45
|2.0
|91
|4.0
|20
|0
|4
|34
|2
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Wright
|61
|174
|235
|3.9
|206
|3.4
|80
|0
|66
|61
|19
|Jackson
|24
|108
|132
|2.4
|36
|.7
|57
|0
|11
|12
|7
|Marjanovic
|42
|87
|129
|3.9
|12
|.4
|42
|0
|5
|22
|7
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|37
|46
|4.6
|7
|.7
|16
|0
|4
|4
|10
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Lee
|5
|19
|24
|1.2
|9
|.5
|27
|0
|12
|9
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|13
|16
|2.0
|2
|.3
|12
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|670
|2296
|2966
|47.1
|1545
|24.5
|1215
|0
|384
|810
|315
|OPPONENTS
|689
|2174
|2863
|45.4
|1485
|23.6
|1320
|1
|445
|760
|245
