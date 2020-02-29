Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 48 32.9 452-977 .463 137-430 332-433 .767 1373 28.6
Porzingis 46 30.7 296-704 .420 112-316 161-206 .782 865 18.8
Hardaway 57 27.9 301-687 .438 161-395 108-136 .794 871 15.3
Curry 56 24.4 241-494 .488 126-281 71-82 .866 679 12.1
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Kleber 59 24.9 192-413 .465 95-249 67-78 .859 546 9.3
Finney-Smith 60 29.8 196-428 .458 93-251 68-93 .731 553 9.2
Barea 21 15.5 70-158 .443 28-64 16-16 1.000 184 8.8
Brunson 57 17.9 181-388 .466 43-120 61-75 .813 466 8.2
Wright 58 21.2 161-341 .472 37-100 66-84 .786 425 7.3
Jackson 52 15.9 114-285 .400 41-136 33-40 .825 302 5.8
Cauley-Stein 9 12.3 23-34 .676 0-1 4-6 .667 50 5.6
Marjanovic 31 8.5 70-128 .547 3-11 27-37 .730 170 5.5
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Lee 17 10.9 23-48 .479 14-32 1-2 .500 61 3.6
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Kidd-Gilchrist 5 9.2 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 60 241.3 2491-5384 .463 920-2478 1097-1409 .779 6999 116.7
OPPONENTS 60 241.3 2475-5459 .453 707-2050 987-1288 .766 6644 110.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 65 388 453 9.4 420 8.8 120 0 49 205 9
Porzingis 75 352 427 9.3 73 1.6 142 0 32 75 88
Hardaway 21 153 174 3.1 112 2.0 98 0 33 54 4
Curry 26 108 134 2.4 111 2.0 96 0 34 54 8
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Kleber 96 216 312 5.3 63 1.1 136 0 17 42 68
Finney-Smith 119 211 330 5.5 90 1.5 143 0 41 58 35
Barea 10 34 44 2.1 79 3.8 18 0 4 31 2
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.3 74 0 22 66 4
Wright 61 157 218 3.8 191 3.3 76 0 60 54 19
Jackson 23 105 128 2.5 35 .7 55 0 10 11 6
Cauley-Stein 9 32 41 4.6 7 .8 16 0 4 4 8
Marjanovic 37 79 116 3.7 11 .4 41 0 4 21 6
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Lee 3 16 19 1.1 9 .5 19 0 8 5 4
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 2 12 14 2.8 2 .4 9 0 1 2 2
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 649 2168 2817 47.0 1461 24.4 1162 0 359 761 290
OPPONENTS 648 2064 2712 45.2 1414 23.6 1259 1 421 718 233