Dallas Cowboys
Published
Statistics after 15 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|563
|365
|64.8
|4599
|8.17
|26
|4.6
|11
|2.0
|62
|97.4
|Cobb
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|564
|365
|64.7
|4457
|8.15
|26
|4.6
|11
|2.0
|62
|97
|OPPONENTS
|532
|352
|66.2
|3393
|6.9
|20
|3.8
|6
|1.1
|92t
|93
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|283
|1235
|4.4
|31
|11
|Pollard
|72
|395
|5.5
|44t
|2
|Prescott
|49
|242
|4.9
|42
|3
|Austin
|6
|47
|7.8
|20t
|1
|Cobb
|3
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|TEAM
|413
|1930
|4.7
|44t
|17
|OPPONENTS
|387
|1568
|4.1
|59
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cooper
|75
|1097
|14.6
|53t
|8
|Gallup
|61
|1009
|16.5
|62
|3
|Witten
|59
|505
|8.6
|33
|4
|Elliott
|51
|418
|8.2
|27
|1
|Cobb
|50
|747
|14.9
|59
|3
|Jarwin
|31
|365
|11.8
|42t
|3
|Pollard
|14
|102
|7.3
|21t
|1
|Austin
|12
|176
|14.7
|59t
|1
|D.Smith
|5
|113
|22.6
|51t
|1
|C.Wilson
|5
|46
|9.2
|14
|0
|Bryant
|1
|15
|15.0
|15t
|1
|Schultz
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|365
|4599
|12.6
|62
|26
|OPPONENTS
|352
|3673
|10.4
|92t
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|X.Woods
|2
|38
|19.0
|29
|0
|Lewis
|2
|20
|10.0
|20
|0
|Lee
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Awuzie
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|83
|13.8
|29
|0
|OPPONENTS
|11
|111
|10.1
|37
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Quinn
|10.5
|Lawrence
|5.0
|Bennett
|4.0
|M.Collins
|4.0
|Lewis
|4.0
|J.Smith
|2.5
|Armstrong
|2.0
|Thompson
|1.5
|Christ.Covington
|1.0
|Crawford
|1.0
|Lee
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|0.5
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|20.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|C.Jones
|48
|2017
|42.0
|38.0
|18
|58
|1
|TEAM
|49
|2017
|41.2
|37.2
|18
|58
|1
|OPPONENTS
|65
|2961
|45.6
|42.7
|33
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cobb
|4
|
|34
|8.5
|14
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|
|13
|6.5
|13
|0
|Austin
|14
|
|78
|5.6
|15
|0
|TEAM
|20
|
|125
|6.2
|15
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|
|154
|8.6
|32
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|C.Wilson
|3
|64
|21.3
|22
|0
|Pollard
|12
|188
|15.7
|28
|0
|Cobb
|2
|11
|5.5
|11
|0
|Schultz
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|18
|268
|14.9
|28
|0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|781
|23.7
|50
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Austin
|1
|1
|0
|Awuzie
|0
|0
|1
|Cobb
|2
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Elliott
|3
|1
|0
|Frederick
|0
|1
|0
|Hyder
|0
|0
|1
|Jarwin
|1
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|0
|0
|2
|Lewis
|0
|0
|1
|Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|Prescott
|5
|2
|0
|J.Smith
|0
|0
|1
|T.Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|Witten
|1
|0
|0
|A.Woods
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|14
|8
|9
|OPPONENTS
|18
|6
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|61
|125
|71
|130
|0
|387
|OPPONENTS
|79
|95
|72
|59
|0
|305
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|30
|63
|0
|96
|Elliott
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Cooper
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Witten
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Forbath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|50
|0
|23
|Pollard
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Prescott
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cobb
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gallup
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jarwin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Austin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D.Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|44
|17
|26
|1
|26
|36
|63
|0
|342
|OPPONENTS
|34
|14
|20
|0
|23
|29
|44
|0
|273
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Forbath
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|1/
|1
|Maher
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|6/
|8
|1/
|5
|4/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|7/
|9
|5/
|9
|5/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|1/
|1
|11/
|11
|6/
|6
|5/
|8
|0/
|3