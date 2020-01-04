FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Darling 37 3-11 2-2 0-4 2 1 8
Anderson 33 3-10 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Mutts 33 2-4 2-4 1-5 2 4 6
Allen 32 5-12 1-1 0-0 2 2 13
Goss 21 3-6 2-2 2-6 1 0 8
Painter 21 4-8 2-2 3-7 2 3 10
McCoy 17 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 4 2
Asamoah 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Novakovich 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-52 9-11 7-26 10 17 55

Percentages: FG .404, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Allen 2-6, Anderson 2-7, Darling 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Goss 2, Mutts 2, Painter 2, Allen).

Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 4, Allen 2, Darling 2, Mutts 2, Painter 2, Goss).

Steals: 8 (Anderson 3, Darling 2, Allen, McCoy, Mutts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wynter 37 8-13 1-3 0-2 5 1 18
Butler 36 4-11 2-2 7-16 4 3 10
Walton 30 2-9 2-2 1-3 1 2 8
Juric 29 2-5 3-4 1-4 2 0 9
Green 23 2-10 0-0 5-6 1 1 4
Washington 21 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
Bickerstaff 11 2-3 0-0 3-4 0 2 4
Okros 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Perry 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-62 8-11 17-38 13 11 61

Percentages: FG .371, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Washington 2-4, Juric 2-5, Walton 2-7, Wynter 1-3, Okros 0-1, Green 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Butler).

Turnovers: 14 (Wynter 5, Walton 3, Butler 2, Okros 2, Bickerstaff, Juric).

Steals: 8 (Butler 3, Bickerstaff 2, Juric 2, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware 20 35 55
Drexel 30 31 61

A_1,109 (2,509).