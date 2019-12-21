FG FT Reb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Z.Moore 28 1-5 0-0 1-3 2 3 3
Williams 25 1-6 0-0 0-0 3 2 3
Uzuegbunem 23 5-6 6-8 2-5 0 5 16
Williford 20 2-4 1-1 0-3 1 3 5
Duling 19 0-5 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Jackson 17 0-4 4-4 0-4 0 1 4
Martin 16 1-3 0-1 2-2 0 4 2
S.Wright 16 5-8 0-0 2-2 0 0 10
James 12 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Benton 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Adewunmi 8 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 5
L.Wright 5 0-1 2-4 1-2 0 1 2
Lindenmeyer 0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-51 13-20 8-25 8 23 55

Percentages: FG .373, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Adewunmi 1-1, James 1-3, Z.Moore 1-3, Williams 1-4, Benton 0-1, Duling 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Jackson 3, Z.Moore 3, Duling 2, Martin 2, Williford 2, S.Wright, Williams).

Steals: 4 (James, Martin, Williford, Z.Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 33 11-20 6-6 0-1 2 2 35
Brandon 30 2-3 2-3 4-10 2 5 6
M.Moore 28 4-6 0-0 1-4 2 3 12
Legrand 27 1-4 0-0 0-4 5 2 2
Isiani 19 1-7 0-0 3-7 1 1 3
Calipari 16 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nguidjol 15 3-4 1-1 1-5 2 3 8
Miller 14 3-7 6-6 2-4 2 1 12
Gorman 12 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hofman 6 1-3 1-1 1-2 0 0 3
Totals 200 26-59 16-17 12-37 17 17 81

Percentages: FG .441, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Davis 7-13, M.Moore 4-4, Nguidjol 1-1, Isiani 1-4, Calipari 0-1, Gorman 0-2, Hofman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brandon, Isiani, Legrand, Nguidjol).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 4, Legrand 2, M.Moore 2, Gorman, Isiani, Miller, Nguidjol).

Steals: 3 (Davis 2, Brandon).

Technical Fouls: None.

SIU-Edwardsville 15 40 55
Detroit 37 44 81

A_1,003 (8,295).