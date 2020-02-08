Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
JAMES MADISON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 16 1-2 0-0 0-5 0 2 2
Wooden 28 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 5
Banks 36 3-11 2-2 3-8 2 3 9
Lewis 36 8-21 1-1 3-7 4 4 21
Parker 37 7-12 8-9 0-2 5 3 23
Jacobs 25 7-11 2-2 2-6 0 3 16
Flowers 7 0-0 2-2 0-0 1 2 2
Harvey 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Richey 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Christmas 3 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Pinkard 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-63 15-16 9-32 12 22 78

Percentages: FG .444, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lewis 4-11, Parker 1-2, Wooden 1-2, Banks 1-5, Richey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jacobs, Lewis).

Turnovers: 12 (Lewis 4, Parker 3, Wilson 2, Banks, Christmas, Jacobs).

Steals: 5 (Wooden 3, Banks, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mutts 34 7-10 4-6 3-14 0 3 18
Painter 16 0-2 4-6 2-3 1 2 4
Allen 37 2-9 3-4 1-2 3 3 8
Anderson 39 9-16 2-2 1-4 3 3 21
Darling 40 7-15 9-9 0-3 3 1 27
Cushing 16 0-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Goss 14 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 1 1
McCoy 4 0-1 1-2 1-1 0 1 1
Totals 200 25-57 24-31 8-29 12 14 80

Percentages: FG .439, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Darling 4-9, Anderson 1-3, Allen 1-6, McCoy 0-1, Cushing 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mutts 2, Cushing, Goss, Painter).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 5, Mutts 3, Cushing, Darling, Painter).

Steals: 7 (Mutts 3, Anderson 2, Allen, Darling).

Technical Fouls: None.

James Madison 34 44 78
Delaware 35 45 80

A_3,778 (5,000).