FG FT Reb
VCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Santos-Silva 23 5-7 2-3 2-5 1 5 12
Vann 14 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Crowfield 31 1-5 2-2 1-2 1 0 5
Hyland 29 6-10 0-0 0-2 3 2 17
Simms 25 2-8 0-0 1-2 1 0 5
Evans 18 2-5 2-4 1-2 1 2 7
Ward 17 2-4 2-2 0-5 2 1 6
McAllister 15 2-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 4
Clark 14 2-5 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
Curry 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Totals 200 24-51 8-11 7-24 11 19 65

Percentages: FG .471, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hyland 5-7, Evans 1-2, Clark 1-3, Crowfield 1-3, Simms 1-5, McAllister 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark, Santos-Silva, Ward).

Turnovers: 12 (Santos-Silva 5, Crowfield 2, Evans 2, Clark, Curry, McAllister).

Steals: 5 (Crowfield 2, Evans, Hyland, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DAVIDSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brajkovic 30 5-10 2-2 2-7 1 3 12
Casey 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Freundlich 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gudmundsson 39 3-8 9-10 2-6 2 3 17
Wynter 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Grady 34 5-10 7-9 1-4 3 2 18
Collins 29 3-8 2-2 0-2 3 2 9
Boachie-Yiadom 23 2-3 0-0 0-2 4 0 4
Lee 17 3-4 2-2 0-1 0 0 10
M.Jones 13 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
B.Jones 9 0-0 0-0 1-2 3 2 0
Totals 200 23-47 22-25 6-25 16 12 75

Percentages: FG .489, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Lee 2-3, Gudmundsson 2-4, M.Jones 1-2, Collins 1-3, Grady 1-3, Freundlich 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Boachie-Yiadom, Brajkovic).

Turnovers: 9 (Gudmundsson 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Brajkovic 2, Casey, Grady).

Steals: 6 (Gudmundsson 3, Boachie-Yiadom, Brajkovic, Grady).

Technical Fouls: None.

VCU 35 30 65
Davidson 33 42 75

A_3,763 (5,295).