https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Football-Schedule-14884586.php College Football Schedule Published 1:01 pm EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 Most Popular 1 Darien native runs race to bring awareness to father’s rare disease 2 Hapgood sued by estate of Anguillan worker killed in hotel fight 3 Darien overcomes Greenwich in Class LL football 4 Hapgood sued by estate of Anguillan worker killed in hotel fight 5 Darien man arrested for trespassing early Thanksgiving morning 6 Police: Woman uses stolen credit cards for $12K mall shopping... 7 Goodwives’ Stop & Shop to celebrate grand reopening Friday View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.