https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Basketball-Schedule-15134206.php College Basketball Schedule Published 10:23 am EDT, Monday, March 16, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Coronavirus update: More Darien residents positive; social distancing emphasized 2 Coronavirus in Connecticut: Live updates, hour-by hour 3 Darien resident first confirmed town case of coronavirus 4 Canceled/postponed: The list keeps growing 5 Rowayton Seafood closes amid coronavirus concerns in Norwalk 6 Darien Board of Ed to hold emergency meeting Monday night re: eLearning and coronavirus 7 These stores are closing or changing hours due to coronavirus View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.