Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65

Galloway 4-7 1-2 12, Riller 8-16 11-11 30, McManus 2-5 5-6 9, Jasper 2-3 2-2 6, Miller 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 2-2 2-5 6, Epps 0-1 2-2 2, Richard 0-2 4-5 4, Reddish 1-2 0-0 2, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 27-33 73.

ELON (4-13)

Sheffield 7-14 2-4 19, McIntosh 0-4 3-4 3, Wright 6-9 3-3 17, Ervin 3-10 0-0 9, Woods 3-10 0-3 7, Poser 3-3 2-2 8, Wooten 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Pack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 10-16 65.

Halftime_Elon 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 6-19 (Riller 3-5, Galloway 3-6, Jasper 0-1, McCluney 0-1, McManus 0-1, Richard 0-2, Miller 0-3), Elon 9-30 (Sheffield 3-5, Ervin 3-8, Wright 2-5, Woods 1-6, Hannah 0-1, Wooten 0-1, McIntosh 0-4). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 30 (Riller, Miller 7), Elon 24 (Wright 10). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 11 (Riller 3), Elon 15 (Sheffield 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 18, Elon 25. A_2,017 (1,585).