Cincinnati-Miami Runs

Reds third. Sonny Gray strikes out swinging. Josh VanMeter triples to right field. Freddy Galvis reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh VanMeter scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Freddy Galvis to second. Aristides Aquino grounds out to shortstop. Eugenio Suarez out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins third. Jon Berti walks. Neil Walker homers to center field. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Derek Dietrich. Starlin Castro strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Reds 1.

Reds fifth. Nick Senzel singles to center field. Sonny Gray out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Isan Diaz. Nick Senzel to second. Josh VanMeter walks. Freddy Galvis homers to center field. Josh VanMeter scores. Nick Senzel scores. Eugenio Suarez lines out to left field to Jon Berti. Aristides Aquino grounds out to shortstop, Isan Diaz to Garrett Cooper.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Marlins 2.

Reds eighth. Eugenio Suarez homers to left field. Aristides Aquino pops out to Garrett Cooper. Tucker Barnhart pops out to Neil Walker. Jose Iglesias flies out to Harold Ramirez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Marlins 2.

Reds ninth. Phillip Ervin homers to center field. Nick Senzel walks. Kyle Farmer pinch-hitting for Michael Lorenzen. Kyle Farmer flies out to left field to Jon Berti. Josh VanMeter flies out to right field to Harold Ramirez. Freddy Galvis singles to center field. Nick Senzel to third. Eugenio Suarez hit by pitch. Freddy Galvis to second. Aristides Aquino pops out to Jorge Alfaro.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 6, Marlins 2.

Marlins ninth. Isan Diaz called out on strikes. Jorge Alfaro homers to right field. Lewis Brinson triples to deep center field. Martin Prado pinch-hitting for Kyle Keller. Martin Prado called out on strikes. Jon Berti strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Marlins 3.