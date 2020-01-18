https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-14985990.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|43
|34.0
|363-825
|.440
|134-342
|198-238
|.832
|1058
|24.6
|Markkanen
|43
|30.1
|218-511
|.427
|95-269
|113-138
|.819
|644
|15.0
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|White
|43
|24.2
|182-480
|.379
|78-227
|47-65
|.723
|489
|11.4
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|Satoransky
|43
|28.7
|158-351
|.450
|47-132
|75-86
|.872
|438
|10.2
|Young
|42
|22.5
|153-369
|.415
|45-135
|28-47
|.596
|379
|9.0
|Dunn
|43
|24.7
|123-296
|.416
|24-99
|28-39
|.718
|298
|6.9
|Valentine
|23
|11.8
|52-122
|.426
|29-74
|5-5
|1.000
|138
|6.0
|Hutchison
|16
|15.0
|32-73
|.438
|7-16
|23-39
|.590
|94
|5.9
|Gafford
|32
|12.8
|67-99
|.677
|0-0
|19-36
|.528
|153
|4.8
|Arcidiacono
|39
|15.0
|51-133
|.383
|32-80
|18-24
|.750
|152
|3.9
|Kornet
|23
|11.9
|32-87
|.368
|14-55
|9-12
|.750
|87
|3.8
|Harrison
|25
|7.3
|23-60
|.383
|4-13
|15-23
|.652
|65
|2.6
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Felicio
|3
|7.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|1.7
|Mokoka
|2
|3.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|241.2
|1659-3810
|.435
|531-1513
|690-903
|.764
|4539
|105.6
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.2
|1656-3590
|.461
|468-1383
|845-1104
|.765
|4625
|107.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|29
|173
|202
|4.7
|172
|4.0
|94
|0
|58
|141
|19
|Markkanen
|53
|228
|281
|6.5
|68
|1.6
|86
|0
|36
|70
|22
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|White
|17
|135
|152
|3.5
|97
|2.3
|63
|0
|32
|65
|3
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|Satoransky
|44
|113
|157
|3.7
|229
|5.3
|86
|0
|58
|85
|6
|Young
|63
|128
|191
|4.5
|74
|1.8
|76
|0
|48
|61
|11
|Dunn
|21
|130
|151
|3.5
|142
|3.3
|140
|0
|85
|54
|14
|Valentine
|3
|39
|42
|1.8
|22
|1.0
|28
|1
|14
|12
|5
|Hutchison
|3
|44
|47
|2.9
|9
|.6
|20
|0
|11
|16
|5
|Gafford
|38
|39
|77
|2.4
|14
|.4
|60
|0
|9
|15
|42
|Arcidiacono
|14
|54
|68
|1.7
|59
|1.5
|65
|0
|16
|22
|2
|Kornet
|9
|33
|42
|1.8
|13
|.6
|23
|0
|6
|5
|19
|Harrison
|7
|28
|35
|1.4
|25
|1.0
|21
|0
|11
|6
|5
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Felicio
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mokoka
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|443
|1406
|1849
|43.0
|982
|22.8
|925
|1
|423
|656
|189
|OPPONENTS
|447
|1561
|2008
|46.7
|1057
|24.6
|837
|1
|355
|767
|276
