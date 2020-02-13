Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 13, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 57 25 44 69 3 36 6 0 2 217 .115
F 19 Jonathan Toews 57 15 31 46 -8 44 1 1 3 133 .113
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 57 13 23 36 -10 13 9 0 1 164 .079
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 55 22 11 33 0 14 2 0 3 132 .167
F 17 Dylan Strome 45 10 20 30 1 14 2 0 1 71 .141
F 20 Brandon Saad 45 17 10 27 -1 14 0 2 4 103 .165
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 56 6 19 25 -9 25 2 0 0 92 .065
F 77 Kirby Dach 51 7 10 17 1 14 0 0 2 80 .088
F 92 Alexander Nylander 52 6 11 17 -5 10 0 0 1 74 .081
D 5 Connor Murphy 45 4 12 16 3 15 0 0 0 92 .043
D 2 Duncan Keith 48 1 14 15 -9 12 0 0 0 81 .012
D 6 Olli Maatta 52 4 11 15 7 14 0 0 0 65 .062
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 56 2 12 14 -6 24 0 1 0 66 .030
F 64 David Kampf 57 7 7 14 -8 6 0 1 2 82 .085
F 15 Zack Smith 50 4 7 11 2 29 0 1 1 43 .093
F 91 Drake Caggiula 28 6 4 10 -6 19 1 0 0 38 .158
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 27 Adam Boqvist 31 4 4 8 -10 6 0 0 1 40 .100
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 29 0 7 7 3 30 0 0 0 30 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 36 Matthew Highmore 23 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 21 .048
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Nick Seeler 1 0 1 1 1 7 0 0 0 1 .000
F 38 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 163 277 440 -51 463 25 6 22 1792 .091
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 177 290 467 25 451 31 8 28 1996 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 31 1756 2.87 15 9 5 0 84 1069 0.921 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 29 1684 2.89 10 15 3 1 81 915 0.911 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 57 3466 2.89 25 24 8 1 165 1984 .911 163 277 463
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3466 2.7 32 18 7 4 154 1783 .909 177 290 451