Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 10, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|55
|25
|42
|67
|3
|36
|6
|0
|2
|203
|.123
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|55
|14
|31
|45
|-5
|40
|1
|0
|3
|124
|.113
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|55
|13
|23
|36
|-7
|13
|9
|0
|1
|157
|.083
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|53
|22
|11
|33
|3
|14
|2
|0
|3
|121
|.182
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|44
|10
|20
|30
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|70
|.143
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|54
|6
|19
|25
|-7
|25
|2
|0
|0
|89
|.067
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|43
|16
|9
|25
|-1
|14
|0
|2
|4
|100
|.160
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|49
|7
|10
|17
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|74
|.095
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|50
|6
|11
|17
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.085
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|46
|1
|14
|15
|-7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.013
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|43
|4
|11
|15
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|.048
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|55
|7
|7
|14
|-8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|79
|.089
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|50
|4
|10
|14
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|54
|2
|11
|13
|-7
|24
|0
|1
|0
|61
|.033
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|48
|4
|7
|11
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|26
|6
|4
|10
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.182
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|29
|3
|4
|7
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.079
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|27
|0
|7
|7
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|22
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|160
|271
|431
|-38
|441
|25
|5
|22
|1702
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|169
|278
|447
|15
|425
|28
|8
|26
|1945
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|30
|1698
|2.83
|15
|8
|5
|0
|80
|1039
|0.923
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|28
|1625
|2.92
|10
|14
|3
|1
|79
|896
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3346
|2.89
|25
|22
|8
|1
|159
|1935
|.913
|160
|271
|441
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3346
|2.75
|30
|18
|7
|3
|151
|1693
|.906
|169
|278
|425
