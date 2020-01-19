THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 19, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 49 24 37 61 3 34 6 0 2 180 .133
F 19 Jonathan Toews 49 14 29 43 0 32 1 0 3 112 .125
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 49 12 21 33 -5 11 8 0 1 139 .086
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 47 20 11 31 6 12 2 0 3 110 .182
F 17 Dylan Strome 40 10 20 30 3 14 2 0 1 64 .156
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 48 5 15 20 -4 25 2 0 0 81 .062
F 20 Brandon Saad 37 12 8 20 -1 12 0 2 4 88 .136
F 92 Alexander Nylander 45 5 10 15 -8 8 0 0 1 65 .077
F 64 David Kampf 49 6 7 13 -8 6 0 1 1 70 .086
D 2 Duncan Keith 40 1 12 13 -3 12 0 0 0 66 .015
D 6 Olli Maatta 44 3 10 13 3 10 0 0 0 54 .056
D 5 Connor Murphy 37 4 9 13 3 8 0 0 0 70 .057
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 48 2 10 12 -6 14 0 1 0 54 .037
F 77 Kirby Dach 43 6 5 11 -4 10 0 0 2 62 .097
F 15 Zack Smith 42 4 7 11 0 23 0 1 1 41 .098
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 91 Drake Caggiula 20 5 3 8 0 6 0 0 0 23 .217
D 27 Adam Boqvist 24 2 4 6 -9 4 0 0 1 31 .065
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 21 0 6 6 2 24 0 0 0 17 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
F 36 Matthew Highmore 19 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 19 .053
F 0 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 145 242 387 -30 378 23 5 21 1513 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 151 245 396 9 378 25 7 22 1729 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 27 1518 2.85 14 7 4 0 72 935 0.923 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 25 1438 2.96 9 13 2 1 71 786 0.91 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 49 2978 2.92 23 20 6 1 143 1721 .913 145 242 378
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2978 2.8 26 17 6 3 137 1505 .904 151 245 378