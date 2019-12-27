https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-14934144.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|38
|20
|26
|46
|-1
|30
|5
|0
|2
|137
|.146
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|38
|8
|19
|27
|-7
|30
|1
|0
|2
|94
|.085
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|38
|8
|17
|25
|-4
|11
|5
|0
|0
|105
|.076
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|34
|7
|17
|24
|2
|12
|2
|0
|0
|50
|.140
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|36
|11
|8
|19
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|3
|84
|.131
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|36
|10
|6
|16
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|78
|.128
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|37
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.061
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|37
|5
|9
|14
|-10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.086
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|32
|6
|5
|11
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|45
|.133
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|37
|2
|8
|10
|-3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|38
|.053
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|38
|5
|5
|10
|-9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|53
|.094
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|34
|1
|7
|8
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|26
|3
|5
|8
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|29
|1
|5
|6
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|31
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|14
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|14
|0
|2
|2
|-10
|38
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|104
|174
|278
|-69
|314
|18
|4
|14
|1172
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|121
|197
|318
|54
|302
|22
|5
|19
|1371
|.088
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|21
|1153
|2.86
|9
|6
|4
|0
|55
|723
|0.924
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|20
|1142
|3.2
|6
|11
|2
|1
|61
|643
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2312
|3.05
|15
|17
|6
|1
|116
|1366
|.912
|104
|174
|314
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2312
|2.58
|23
|11
|4
|3
|98
|1166
|.911
|121
|197
|302
