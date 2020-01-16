Chattanooga 72, Wofford 59
Hoover 8-16 0-0 20, Murphy 1-7 0-0 2, Stumpe 3-7 0-0 8, Larson 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Goodwin 4-6 1-7 9, Richardson 2-2 3-3 8, Theme-Love 0-1 0-0 0, Bigelow 1-6 0-0 3, Appelgren 1-2 0-0 2, Hollowell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 6-12 59.
Jean-Baptiste 7-11 2-2 18, Ryan 7-15 0-0 17, Commander 2-3 0-0 6, Vila 6-11 2-2 14, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Caldwell 3-4 0-0 7, Scott 2-3 0-0 6, Kenic 1-6 0-0 2, Ledford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 4-4 72.
Halftime_Chattanooga 43-20. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-32 (Hoover 4-9, Stumpe 2-6, Richardson 1-1, Larson 1-2, Bigelow 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Theme-Love 0-1, Hollowell 0-2, Murphy 0-4), Chattanooga 10-26 (Ryan 3-8, Scott 2-2, Commander 2-3, Jean-Baptiste 2-5, Caldwell 1-2, Vila 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Kenic 0-3). Rebounds_Wofford 25 (Jones, Goodwin 5), Chattanooga 33 (Jean-Baptiste, Johnson 6). Assists_Wofford 12 (Murphy 6), Chattanooga 16 (Jean-Baptiste, Commander, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 11, Chattanooga 12. A_2,705 (10,928).